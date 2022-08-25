Steps taken to make drug procurement more efficient: Keheliya

The government has taken measures to make the procurement process to import medicinal drugs more efficient, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says.

According to the lawmaker, the government has managed to reduce the procurement period, which used to take 9-11 months, to 3-4 months.

The main goal of these efforts is to provide medicines to patients in a transparent manner, without any shortage, Minister Rambukwella said during a meeting with representatives of UNICEF.

He mentioned that the medicinal drug shortage in the country is now gradually diminishing.

Meanwhile, necessary steps have been taken to procure the medicinal drugs that are in short supply, the health minister explained.

However, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said the stocks of 91 essential drugs have run out at the central drug storage of the government. The authorities are yet to take steps to resolve the issue, GMOA secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge added.