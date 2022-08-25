Body of woman found dumped inside abandoned well

A body of a woman who was brutally killed has been recovered in the Sappukade area of Welimada.

The police had initiated the probes regarding the disappearance of a woman following a complaint made by her daughter to the Welimada Police.

Accordingly, the police managed to find the dead body of the missing woman, which was wrapped in a bed sheet and dumped in an abandoned well located near a lodge in the area yesterday (24).

The deceased was a 54-year-old resident of the Puranwela area.

It has been revealed that the deceased woman had operated a lodge with another man, and that she was involved in an affair with him. An argument between the two is suspected to be the motive behind the murder.

A 37-year-old person who resided in the Talawakelle area has been arrested on suspicion of the murder.

Meanwhile, a person who was at a house of the Bellwood Colony in Galaha has been hacked to death with a sharp weapon.

The deceased, a 45-year-old man who lived by himself, had been killed in a dispute at an alcohol party which he attended the previous night, said the police.

Two people residing in the area have been arrested in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, another suspect is currently at large.

In another development, a person was killed in an attack that occurred in the Kapuwatta area of the Kadana police division.

The victim is reportedly a 64-year-old resident of the Ja-Ela area.

A dispute had arisen when a person who arrived on a motorcycle was paying money for the food he had bought from a restaurant run by a woman.

As the dispute escalated, the customer attacked the father of the hotel owner and hit his head with a safety helmet.

The victim, who fell unconscious following the attack, was pronounced dead after being rushed to the Ragama Hospital.

A resident of the Ragama area, who is aged 33, has been arrested in connection with the incident.