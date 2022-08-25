Unit 1 of Norochcholai power plant to be restored by next week

Unit 1 of Norochcholai power plant to be restored by next week

August 25, 2022   12:30 pm

Unit 1 of the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai, which remains inoperative since last week, will be reconnected to the national grid by next week, the Ceylon Electricity Board says.

CEB’s media spokesperson Andrew Nawamani said the repairs of the generator are expected to be completed by next Monday (Aug 29).

On August 15, Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera announced a breakdown in Unit 1 of the Norochcholai power plant. The national grid lost 270 megawatts of electricity as a result.

Owing to the malfunction, the duration of daily power interruptions was also extended to three hours.

After Unit 1 is back in operation, 300 megawatts of electricity will be added to the national grid.

Meanwhile, due to the essential maintenance work of Unit 2, the national grid also lost another 270 megawatts of electricity. Accordingly, only Unit 3 is operative at the moment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Many in public service recruited without suitable vacancies: ministerial secretary

Many in public service recruited without suitable vacancies: ministerial secretary

Many in public service recruited without suitable vacancies: ministerial secretary

President Ranil urges China to change tune on debt

President Ranil urges China to change tune on debt

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

We've laid the foundation for all-party govt  Sanjeeva Edirimanna

We've laid the foundation for all-party govt  Sanjeeva Edirimanna

It's the rulers who mooch off others, not public servants  Dhammika Munasinghe

It's the rulers who mooch off others, not public servants  Dhammika Munasinghe

Lawyers accuses Sanath Nishantha of contempt of court

Lawyers accuses Sanath Nishantha of contempt of court

Covid-19 infection risks still prevalent, health authorities warn

Covid-19 infection risks still prevalent, health authorities warn

Four activists accused of forcibly entering President's House granted bail (English)

Four activists accused of forcibly entering President's House granted bail (English)