Fuel not distributed to businesses sans approval & disregard guidelines: Minister

Fuel not distributed to businesses sans approval & disregard guidelines: Minister

August 25, 2022   02:54 pm

The Ministry of Power & Energy says it has observed that more than 2,100 businesses have set up their own fuel storage tanks as consumer points.

As per the ministry’s observation, many of these have been established without approval.

In a Twitter thread, Minister Kanchana Wijesekera stressed that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) would not distribute fuel to businesses that have no approval for such fuel storage tanks and do not comply with guidelines. 

Priority will be given to distribute fuel to more than 1,250 filling stations across the island, the parliamentarian noted.

However, the CPC would continue distribution to essential consumer points following an evaluation, he added.

In the meantime, export businesses will be required to pay in US dollars for fuel supplies. They are also allowed to make arrangements to fulfil their requirements from bunker suppliers.

He further stated that petrol will not be delivered to businesses.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Final report on killing of leopard in Hatton submitted

Final report on killing of leopard in Hatton submitted

Final report on killing of leopard in Hatton submitted

Political party members express views on talks with IMF

Political party members express views on talks with IMF

Murders reported in the country on the rise

Murders reported in the country on the rise

Many in public service recruited without suitable vacancies: ministerial secretary

Many in public service recruited without suitable vacancies: ministerial secretary

IUSF reps and lawyer allowed to visit Wasantha Mudalige

IUSF reps and lawyer allowed to visit Wasantha Mudalige

President Ranil urges China to change tune on debt

President Ranil urges China to change tune on debt

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

We've laid the foundation for all-party govt  Sanjeeva Edirimanna

We've laid the foundation for all-party govt  Sanjeeva Edirimanna