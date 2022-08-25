Fuel not distributed to businesses sans approval & disregard guidelines: Minister

The Ministry of Power & Energy says it has observed that more than 2,100 businesses have set up their own fuel storage tanks as consumer points.

As per the ministry’s observation, many of these have been established without approval.

In a Twitter thread, Minister Kanchana Wijesekera stressed that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) would not distribute fuel to businesses that have no approval for such fuel storage tanks and do not comply with guidelines.

Priority will be given to distribute fuel to more than 1,250 filling stations across the island, the parliamentarian noted.

However, the CPC would continue distribution to essential consumer points following an evaluation, he added.

In the meantime, export businesses will be required to pay in US dollars for fuel supplies. They are also allowed to make arrangements to fulfil their requirements from bunker suppliers.

He further stated that petrol will not be delivered to businesses.