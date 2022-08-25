WHO pledges USD 4 million worth medical supplies to Sri Lanka

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pledged essential medical supplies worth USD 4 million to Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The UN health agency’s chief said he has tasked the WHO Health Emergencies Programme to take immediate action to meet the most urgent health needs of the people of Sri Lanka.

Dr. Ghebreyesus conveyed this in a congratulatory message to President Ranil Wickremesinghe on his appointment to the post.

He stated that the WHO recognises the ongoing economic pressure Sri Lanka is facing in addition to Covid-19-related pressure on the health system.

“Rising global food and oil prices have indeed presented a major challenge to many countries, especially their most vulnerable communities,” Dr. Ghebreyesus said, adding that the WHO stands ready to support the people of Sri Lanka during these challenging times.

Dr. Ghebreyesus noted: “To this end, I am pleased to inform you that I have tasked the WHO Health Emergencies Programme to take immediate action to meet the most urgent health needs of the people of Sri Lanka. In collaboration with WHO’s Regional and Country Offices, as well as the Sri Lanka Ministry of Health and other relevant ministries, WHO will procure and deliver essential medical supplies valued at US$ 4 million. Procurement has already been initiated and the list, including delivery times will be shared through the WHO Country Office.”

He also said that the WHO will closely monitor the health risks to the population including the functionality and resilience of the health system and provide the necessary technical assistance to strengthen provincial health services.

The WHO chief also assured his highest consideration in this regard and said that the UN health agency looks forward to continuing and strengthening collaboration with Sri Lanka to promote health, make the world safe and serve the vulnerable.