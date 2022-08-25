WHO pledges USD 4 million worth medical supplies to Sri Lanka

WHO pledges USD 4 million worth medical supplies to Sri Lanka

August 25, 2022   03:32 pm

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pledged essential medical supplies worth USD 4 million to Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The UN health agency’s chief said he has tasked the WHO Health Emergencies Programme to take immediate action to meet the most urgent health needs of the people of Sri Lanka.

Dr. Ghebreyesus conveyed this in a congratulatory message to President Ranil Wickremesinghe on his appointment to the post.

He stated that the WHO recognises the ongoing economic pressure Sri Lanka is facing in addition to Covid-19-related pressure on the health system.

“Rising global food and oil prices have indeed presented a major challenge to many countries, especially their most vulnerable communities,” Dr. Ghebreyesus said, adding that the WHO stands ready to support the people of Sri Lanka during these challenging times.

Dr. Ghebreyesus noted: “To this end, I am pleased to inform you that I have tasked the WHO Health Emergencies Programme to take immediate action to meet the most urgent health needs of the people of Sri Lanka. In collaboration with WHO’s Regional and Country Offices, as well as the Sri Lanka Ministry of Health and other relevant ministries, WHO will procure and deliver essential medical supplies valued at US$ 4 million. Procurement has already been initiated and the list, including delivery times will be shared through the WHO Country Office.”

He also said that the WHO will closely monitor the health risks to the population including the functionality and resilience of the health system and provide the necessary technical assistance to strengthen provincial health services.

The WHO chief also assured his highest consideration in this regard and said that the UN health agency looks forward to continuing and strengthening collaboration with Sri Lanka to promote health, make the world safe and serve the vulnerable.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Final report on killing of leopard in Hatton submitted

Final report on killing of leopard in Hatton submitted

Final report on killing of leopard in Hatton submitted

Political party members express views on talks with IMF

Political party members express views on talks with IMF

Murders reported in the country on the rise

Murders reported in the country on the rise

Many in public service recruited without suitable vacancies: ministerial secretary

Many in public service recruited without suitable vacancies: ministerial secretary

IUSF reps and lawyer allowed to visit Wasantha Mudalige

IUSF reps and lawyer allowed to visit Wasantha Mudalige

President Ranil urges China to change tune on debt

President Ranil urges China to change tune on debt

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

We've laid the foundation for all-party govt  Sanjeeva Edirimanna

We've laid the foundation for all-party govt  Sanjeeva Edirimanna