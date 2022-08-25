Leopard death in Hatton: report reveals cause of death

The cause of the death of the leopard that was caught in a trap attached to a tree in the Summer Hill tea estate in Hatton has been revealed.

The final report of the three-member committee appointed to probe the incident concludes that the leopard has died as its internal organs were damaged due to being caught in the trap which was made of wire and due to hanging from a tall tree for hours.

In addition, the committee report mentions it was revealed in the investigations that the leopard has not died due to cutting down the tree.

However, although the action of cutting down the tree with the aim of saving the leopard’s life cannot be approved, there was no other option to save the life of an animal in danger in such a difficult location under the minimum available facilities, the committee further emphasized.

The committee, which pointed out that the wildlife officials had endeavoured to save the leopard’s life, further stated that the concerned officers must be thoroughly advised.

The committee that probed the death of the leopard has suggested 25 recommendations regarding the protection of the leopard population, within its report.

The final report of the three-person committee appointed regarding the incident has now been handed over to the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation, Mahinda Amaraweera.

Earlier, a committee headed by an additional secretary was appointed to probe into the death of the leopard following the directives of Minister Mahinda Amaraweera given to the Secretary of the Ministry Chandra Herath, to initiate an investigation into the incident following public backlash over the manner in which it was handled.