Woman arrested over pushing SLPP supporters into Beira Lake remanded

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered to remand until September 01 a woman who was arrested in relation to the incident of pushing a group of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) supporters into the Beira Lake at Slave Island on May 09.

The order was issued when the case was taken up before Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today (25).

Accordingly, the magistrate who ordered the woman to be remanded in custody until September 01, further ordered her to be produced in an identification parade following a request made by the police.