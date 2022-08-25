Another leopard dies after caught in trap

Another leopard has died today (25) after being caught in a trap, according to Nuwara Eliya wildlife officers.

The leopard cub had been caught in a snare set up by certain individuals with the aim of hunting animals roaming in the tea estate in the Nidlands section belonging to the West Hall estate of Nawalapitiya police are.

The abdominal section of the leopard cub was reportedly caught in the wire trap.

The wildlife officers had reached the location after being notified by a group of estate workers that a leopard had been caught in a trap.

The remains of the leopard cub, believed to be around 2 years old, is expected to be handed over to the Randenigala Veterinary Hospital for a post-mortem examination after reporting the facts to the Nawalapitiya Magistrate’s Court.