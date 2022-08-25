Super Diesel cargo being unloaded after delay

Super Diesel cargo being unloaded after delay

August 25, 2022   05:33 pm

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says there was a delay in unloading the Super Diesel cargo yesterday due to bank clearances.

Accordingly, the unloading of 30,000 metric tonnes of super diesel shipment commenced an hour ago.

In the meantime, the Auto Diesel cargo, which is expected to arrive in the country tonight, will commence unloading tomorrow (Aug 26), the lawmaker said in a post on his official Twitter handle.

Fuel distribution by the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) will continue at night today to make up for the delays, the lawmaker said further in his tweet.

In another tweet, Minister Wijesekera stated that petrol is distributed in combinations to most filling stations with diesel stocks. Owing to this, the delay in unloading diesel has resulted in delays in the distribution of petrol, he explained further.

