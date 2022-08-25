Minister Harin Fernando says that former MP Ranjan Ramanayake is expected to be released either tomorrow (26) or Monday (29).

In a Twitter message, he mentioned that Ramanayake will be released following the request made by him and Minister Manusha Nanayakkara along with many others to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Fernando also expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakse, who he says worked tirelessly to make this happen.

The minister stated that he is ‘ecstatic’ about the release of former deputy minister Ranjan Ramanayake.

“Expecting dear brother Ranjan Ramanayake to be released tomorrow (26) or Monday (29) on the request that Manusha Nanayakkara and I made along with many others to HE President Ranil Wickremesinghe. I would like to thank Wijeyadasa Rajapakse who worked tirelessly to make it happen. Ecstatic about his release,” he tweeted.

On August 13, it was reported that the incarcerated former parliamentarian had signed the letter seeking a presidential pardon and that it will be directed to President Wickremesinghe.

Ramanayake is currently serving a prison sentence over contempt of court.

The actor-turned-politician was sentenced to four years’ rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court on January 12, 2021, over contempt of court charges, in connection with disparaging remarks he had made about the judiciary in August 2017.

Justice Minister Wijedasa Rajapakse had recently stated that necessary measures will be taken to pardon and release Mr. Ramanayake, as per the instructions of President Ranil Wickramasinghe, under a Presidential Pardon.