CBSL Governor to conduct special program for MPs on Sri Lankas economic situation

CBSL Governor to conduct special program for MPs on Sri Lankas economic situation

August 25, 2022   11:01 pm

Acting Secretary General of Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadheera has informed all Members of Parliament to participate for the special program conducted by the Governor of the Central Bank on “Sri Lanka’s current economic situation and way forward.”

Organized as per the instructions of the Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, this interactive discussion is scheduled to be held on Tuesday (August 30), from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm at the Committee Room No. 1 of the Parliament.

The Acting Secretary General has further informed that this dialogic discourse has been organized with the aim of providing an opportunity for effective discourse on the current economic situation and future economic direction of the country, so that it will be useful for the Members of Parliament to actively participate in the upcoming parliamentary debates regarding fiscal matters.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Agri Minister holds discussion with rice mill owners on paddy and rice prices

Agri Minister holds discussion with rice mill owners on paddy and rice prices

Agri Minister holds discussion with rice mill owners on paddy and rice prices

Ranjan Ramanayake to be released tomorrow?

Ranjan Ramanayake to be released tomorrow?

Unit 1 of Norochcholai power plant to be restored by next week (English)

Unit 1 of Norochcholai power plant to be restored by next week (English)

Leopard death in Hatton: report reveals cause of death (English)

Leopard death in Hatton: report reveals cause of death (English)

Fuel not distributed to businesses sans approval & disregarding guidelines: Minister (English)

Fuel not distributed to businesses sans approval & disregarding guidelines: Minister (English)

WHO pledges USD 4 million worth medical supplies to Sri Lanka (English)

WHO pledges USD 4 million worth medical supplies to Sri Lanka (English)

President says he does not agree with those who criticize KDU (English)

President says he does not agree with those who criticize KDU (English)

'Aragalaya' activist Senadhi Guruge remanded (English)

'Aragalaya' activist Senadhi Guruge remanded (English)