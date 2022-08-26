GL warns govt against use of PTA

GL warns govt against use of PTA

August 26, 2022   09:59 am

The chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Prof. G.L. Peiris says that it is not appropriate to take action making use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) as the 51st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva draws closer.

The MP emphasized that it sets an incorrect precedent for the representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who have reached the island for the staff-level discussions, pointing out that their support is much important for the country at the moment.

One of the most necessary conditions to obtain the support from IMF is to have political stability. If the Prevention of Terrorism Act is used in that way, there will not be a conducive environment to successfully hold the staff-level discussions, he pointed out further.

