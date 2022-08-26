FR against Cabinet decision to open fuel import, retail sales to foreign companies

August 26, 2022   03:47 pm

A fundamental rights (FR) petition has been filed against the decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to open up importing, distributing and selling petroleum products to selected foreign companies in from oil-producing nations.

The application was filed by a group of individuals including Sri Lanka Podujana Progressive Employees’ Union.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera and other Cabinet Ministers, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam and several others have been named as its respondents.

The petitioners alleged that the Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted a proposal that allows companies from oil-producing nations to import fuel and engage in retail sales market.

They further accused the government of attempting to privatize most of the filling stations owned by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Through this move, the CPC and the general public will incur a massive loss, the petitioners claimed further, adding that it is also in violation of their fundamental rights.

They have accordingly requested the court to issue an order preventing the implementation of the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ranjan Ramanayake granted conditional presidential pardon

Ranjan Ramanayake granted conditional presidential pardon

Ranjan Ramanayake granted conditional presidential pardon

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.26

Will join hands with President Ranil for good things he does - Sajith

Will join hands with President Ranil for good things he does - Sajith

Eight more arrested over incidents of vandalism

Eight more arrested over incidents of vandalism

Japan seeks to organise Sri Lanka creditors' meeting on debt crisis

Japan seeks to organise Sri Lanka creditors' meeting on debt crisis

Multiple filling stations temporarily closed

Multiple filling stations temporarily closed

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Is QR code system the best solution for fuel crisis?

Is QR code system the best solution for fuel crisis?