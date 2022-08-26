Detention order against Mudalige challenged in Supreme Court

August 26, 2022   04:18 pm

A fundamental rights (FR) petition was filed today against the arrest and detention of Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige.

The detention order issued by the Defence Ministry was challenged before Supreme Court by Attorney-at-Law Ravihara Pinnaduwage.

The Inspector-General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigation Department, the Director of Terrorist Investigation Division (TID), Defence Secretary and the Attorney General have been named as respondents of the FR petition.

