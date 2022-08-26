More activists arrested over forcible entry to state buildings granted bail

More activists arrested over forcible entry to state buildings granted bail

August 26, 2022   04:53 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court granted bail to 07 remanded suspects including Dhaniz Ali who were in remand custody over the forcible entry to the Presidential residence.

The order was issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage.

In addition, two more suspects including Lahiru Weerasekara who were named as the suspects in the case were also granted bail today. They were released on surety bail of Rs. 500,000 each.

In the meantime, Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered two activists of ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement Piyath Nikeshala and Ven. Balangoda Kashyapa Thero to be released on surety bail of each worth Rs. 500,000.

The two suspects were arrested and remanded in custody on charges of forcible entry to the Prime Minister’s office and damaging its property.

The magistrate issued the order considering the bail requests made by the attorneys who appeared on behalf of the suspects arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The case was fixed to be taken up again on October 12.

