IMF delegates holds another meeting with President and Fin. Min. officials

August 26, 2022   06:46 pm

The visiting IMF delegation held another meeting with Finance Ministry officials today where President Ranil Wickremesinghe also participated through Zoom video conference, the PMD says.
