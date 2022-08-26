Ranjan accepts new position as goodwill ambassador for migrant workers
August 26, 2022 09:35 pm
Upon his release from prison earlier today (Aug 26), former MP Ranjan Ramanayake accepted a new position as a goodwill ambassador to promote the welfare of Sri Lankan migrant workers, says Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara.
This is a voluntary position to make use of Ramanayake’s tacit knowledge in the area of foreign employment, Minister Nanayakkara said further in a tweet.