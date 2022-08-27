Unit 1 of Norochcholai power plant resumes operations

Unit 1 of Norochcholai power plant resumes operations

August 27, 2022   08:40 am

Unit 1 of the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai, which remained inoperative since last week, resumed operations last evening (Aug 26), the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says.

The generator, which was initially expected to be restored by Monday (Aug 29), has added 300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid after recommencing functions.

On August 15, Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera announced a breakdown in Unit 1 of the Norochcholai power plant. The national grid lost 270 megawatts of electricity as a result.

Owing to the malfunction, the duration of daily power interruptions was also extended to three hours.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special gazette issued on increasing water tariffs from Sep 01

Special gazette issued on increasing water tariffs from Sep 01

Special gazette issued on increasing water tariffs from Sep 01

Businesspeople slam import restrictions on over 300 items

Businesspeople slam import restrictions on over 300 items

UK lifts advisory against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka (English)

UK lifts advisory against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka (English)

Special gazette on water tariff hike to be issued today (English)

Special gazette on water tariff hike to be issued today (English)

FR against Cabinet decision to open fuel import, retail sales to foreign companies (English)

FR against Cabinet decision to open fuel import, retail sales to foreign companies (English)

Japan seeks to organise Sri Lanka creditors' meeting on debt crisis (English)

Japan seeks to organise Sri Lanka creditors' meeting on debt crisis (English)

Ranjan Ramanayake released from prison (English)

Ranjan Ramanayake released from prison (English)

Will not tolerate any infringement on Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity: China (English)

Will not tolerate any infringement on Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity: China (English)