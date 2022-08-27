Unit 1 of Norochcholai power plant resumes operations

Unit 1 of the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai, which remained inoperative since last week, resumed operations last evening (Aug 26), the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says.

The generator, which was initially expected to be restored by Monday (Aug 29), has added 300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid after recommencing functions.

On August 15, Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera announced a breakdown in Unit 1 of the Norochcholai power plant. The national grid lost 270 megawatts of electricity as a result.

Owing to the malfunction, the duration of daily power interruptions was also extended to three hours.