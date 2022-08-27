Police to begin crackdown on criminal gangs from today

The police will launch crackdown on underworld criminal activities in the country today, says Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles.

The directives in this regard were given at a meeting chaired by the minister on Friday (Aug 26).

The meeting was attended by IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, DIG in charge of Western Province Deshbandu Tennakoon, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana in charge of Southern Province and other high-ranking police officers.