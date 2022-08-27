Minister Kanchana says coal tender awarded to lowest bidder

Minister Kanchana says coal tender awarded to lowest bidder

August 27, 2022   03:48 pm

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says a tender was awarded on Friday (Aug 27) to the lowest bid received for the procurement of coal for the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai.

In a tweet, the lawmaker said the due procurement process was followed with evaluation & approval from STEC, SSCAPC.

“Supplier will provide 6 months credit facility from the date of supply of each shipment,” he added.

His tweet came after SJB MP Harsha de Silva, citing a newspaper article, questioned whether Sri Lanka’s largest-ever procurement amounting to USD 1,477 million to purchase 4.5 million metric tons of coal on a two-year term deal awarded to a company that was not shortlisted by the tender committee.

