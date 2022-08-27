Additional fuel stocks to be distributed island-wide in next three days

Additional fuel stocks to be distributed island-wide in next three days

August 27, 2022   04:46 pm

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says the process of fuel distribution was reviewed and instructions were given to distribute additional stocks of all products across the island in the next three days.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the lawmaker explained that the lapses in distribution, delays in unloading and delays in payments for orders by filling stations have created long queues.

The government plans to reduce the fuel queues in the next two days.

 

