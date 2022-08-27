Five including woman arrested over Gampaha daylight shooting

August 27, 2022   06:36 pm

Five suspects including a woman have been arrested in connection with the brazen daylight shooting inside a hair salon in Gampaha earlier this month, in which a youth was murdered.

The arrests were made in a raid carried out by the officers of Police Special Task Force at Gonahena camp.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 29 years, were identified as residents of Pethiyagoda, Makewita and Kotugoda areas.

Meanwhile, the revolver and the car used by the perpetrators in the shooting were also taken into custody.

The suspects were slated to be produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today. Gampaha Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

The victim, a youth in his early 20s, was a resident of Udugampola area in Gampaha.

It was revealed that the victim had no criminal record. The police suspect that he shot dead in a case of mistaken identity.

