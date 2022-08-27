All state-owned enterprises need restructuring: Minister Kanchana

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says all state-owned enterprises need to be restructured.

In a Twitter thread, the lawmaker said political decisions, political appointments, mismanagement and incompetence have led to the downfall of public service.

Minister Wijesekera opined that the majority of the public workforce would not be able to survive in the private sector or be recruited at all. “Performance-based salary is a must,” he added.

While there are capable and efficient employees at the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL), the majority are inefficient and incompetence, the minister said further.

“A good 500 workforce instead of the 4200 could do the job efficiently at CPC- CPSTL & half of the 26,000 workforce at CEB. Trade Unions thrive on inefficient members.”