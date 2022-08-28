Unidentified body washes ashore at Kalutara

An unidentified body has been discovered after it reportedly washed ashore at the beach in the Kottambagahawatta area in Kalutara North.

Police said that the body was found yesterday (27) evening on the beach in Kottambagahawatta and that the deceased is believed to be between 35-40 years old and about five foot and six inches tall.

The Kalutara North Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the death was a murder or a suicide.