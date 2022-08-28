Youth missing after jumping into river from Peradeniya Bridge

A person has reportedly gone missing after jumping into the Mahaweli River from the bridge near the Peradeniya town in Kandy.

Police said that a traveling bag was found at the place where the person had jumped into the river and that a national identity card, an university ID card, a laptop, two bank cards, an exam admission card, a wallet and a pair of shoes were found in it.

Accordingly, it has been revealed that the missing person is a 22-year-old resident of Bulagahapitiya, Eheliyagoda.

Police lifeguards, navy lifeguards and local residents are engaged in a search operation for the missing person.

Peradeniya Police is conducting further investigations.