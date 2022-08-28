24 foreign companies submit proposals to engage in petroleum business in Sri Lanka

24 foreign companies submit proposals to engage in petroleum business in Sri Lanka

August 28, 2022   12:13 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that 24 companies from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, USA, China, India, Russia, UK, Malaysia, Norway and the Philippines have submitted proposals for the EOIs to engage in the petroleum business in Sri Lanka. 

In a twitter message, he said a committee appointed by the Ministry of Power and Energy will evaluate the proposals, issue requests for proposal (RFPs) and finalize the process in 6 weeks.

The Ministry of Power and Energy had recently published advertisements requesting for Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from reputed companies established in petroleum producing countries for importation, distribution and selling of petroleum products in Sri Lanka on long-term agreements.   

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Long queues observed near fuel stations once again

Long queues observed near fuel stations once again

Education Minister on nutrition programs implemented for students

Education Minister on nutrition programs implemented for students

India, Sri Lanka should build framework to discuss maritime concerns: Moragoda (English)

India, Sri Lanka should build framework to discuss maritime concerns: Moragoda (English)

Chinese ambassador calls on Asgiriya, Malwatta Maha Nayaka Theros

Chinese ambassador calls on Asgiriya, Malwatta Maha Nayaka Theros

Additional fuel stocks to be distributed island-wide in next three days (English)

Additional fuel stocks to be distributed island-wide in next three days (English)

Unit 1 of Norochcholai power plant resumes operations (English)

Unit 1 of Norochcholai power plant resumes operations (English)

Water tariffs increased under 12 consumer category groups (English)

Water tariffs increased under 12 consumer category groups (English)