24 foreign companies submit proposals to engage in petroleum business in Sri Lanka

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that 24 companies from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, USA, China, India, Russia, UK, Malaysia, Norway and the Philippines have submitted proposals for the EOIs to engage in the petroleum business in Sri Lanka.

In a twitter message, he said a committee appointed by the Ministry of Power and Energy will evaluate the proposals, issue requests for proposal (RFPs) and finalize the process in 6 weeks.

The Ministry of Power and Energy had recently published advertisements requesting for Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from reputed companies established in petroleum producing countries for importation, distribution and selling of petroleum products in Sri Lanka on long-term agreements.