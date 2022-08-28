Power cuts for today reduced to one hour

August 28, 2022   12:50 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that power cuts for today have been reduced to one hour only in the night (peak hours) due to lower demand and resumption of operations at the coal power plant. 

PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said power shedding for the coming week will be decided based on the available resources and will be notified later.

The commission had previously announced power cuts of 3 hours for yesterday and today (28). 

However, it is reported that Unit 1 of the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai, which had remained inoperative since last week, has resumed operations from Friday evening (Aug 26).

