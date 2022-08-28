Teenage school girl killed in wild elephant attack

A sixteen-year-old school girl has died this morning (28) following a wild elephant attack at Pahe-Ela in Gangeyaya, Hasalaka.

Pahe-Ela is a village that reportedly sees frequent wild elephant attacks while the animals are said to be damaging crops as well as posing a threat to the lives of the villagers.

According to reports, the girl in question was on her way to the temple along with her parents to take alms on behalf of her brother who had died 14 days ago when she was attacked by an elephant.

Later, she was admitted to Hasalaka Hospital but had succumbed to injuries then.

The deceased was a student named Anuttara Indunil, a resident of Pahe-Ela area in Gangeyaya, Hasalaka.

She was reportedly preparing to face the practical tests of this year’s G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination tomorrow (29).

The villagers say that if a proper solution is not given by authorities to the threat of wild elephants, it will not be possible to prevent the loss of more precious lives.