Three suspects arrested with large haul of drugs in Peliyagoda

Three suspects have been arrested with a large quantity of drugs including cocaine, hash and Kush cannabis worth with estimated street value of over Rs. 230 million.

The drugs were seized in a raid carried out by officers of the Peliyagoda police station who were on a night mobile patrol in the area near the State Engineering Corporation in Peliyagoda on the Peliyagoda-Negombo road.

The suspects were arrested with 1 kg of cocaine, 24 kg and 500 grams of hash, 8 kg of Kush cannabis along with a jeep and a three-wheeler.

The arrested suspects are aged 33, 34, and 49 years and residents of Wattala and Nattandiya areas.

Police officers who had carried out the raid had observed several individuals unloading and loading certain items into a jeep and a three-wheeler parked in a suspicious manner on the roadside.

Later, the officers had visited the location and found three persons with 3 cardboard boxes and 4 pieces of luggage which were found inside the jeep and the three-wheeler.

During further inspection of those boxes and bags, the stock of drugs was found in them.

At the time of the arrest of the three suspects along with the stock of drugs and the two vehicles, they had allegedly attempted to give a bribe of Rs. 3 million to the police officers present including Chief Inspector Sanath Nandalal, who conducted the raid, but the officers refused to accept the bribe while the sum of Rs. 3 million was also taken into custody as evidence.