2021 A/L exam results released

2021 A/L exam results released

August 28, 2022   04:33 pm

The results of the 2021 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination have been released online, the Department of Examination announced.

The Commissioner General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena said that the results can be viewed on the following websites: www.doenets.lk | www.results.exams.gov.lk

The 2021 Advanced Level exam was held from February 07 to March 05 at 2,438 centres across the island.

A total of 236,035 school applicants and 36,647 private applicants had sat for the examination.

The commissioner general said that 149,946 school applicants have qualified for university admission and 21,551 private applicants have qualified for universities. 

Meanwhile the results of 49 candidates who had faced the exam have been suspended, he said.

The Commissioner General of Examinations also informed that the date for submitting the applications through the online system for the re-scrutiny of results will be announced later.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Long queues near fuel stations once again

Long queues near fuel stations once again

Long queues near fuel stations once again

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.08.28

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.08.28

India slams China, says Sri Lanka needs support, not 'unwanted pressure'

India slams China, says Sri Lanka needs support, not 'unwanted pressure'

Teenage school girl killed in wild elephant attack

Teenage school girl killed in wild elephant attack

Farmers demand an increase in prices of paddy

Farmers demand an increase in prices of paddy

A village with no clean drinking water for 30 years

A village with no clean drinking water for 30 years

Long queues observed near fuel stations once again

Long queues observed near fuel stations once again

Education Minister on nutrition programs implemented for students

Education Minister on nutrition programs implemented for students