2021 A/L exam results released

The results of the 2021 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination have been released online, the Department of Examination announced.

The Commissioner General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena said that the results can be viewed on the following websites: www.doenets.lk | www.results.exams.gov.lk

The 2021 Advanced Level exam was held from February 07 to March 05 at 2,438 centres across the island.

A total of 236,035 school applicants and 36,647 private applicants had sat for the examination.

The commissioner general said that 149,946 school applicants have qualified for university admission and 21,551 private applicants have qualified for universities.

Meanwhile the results of 49 candidates who had faced the exam have been suspended, he said.

The Commissioner General of Examinations also informed that the date for submitting the applications through the online system for the re-scrutiny of results will be announced later.