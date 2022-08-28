Veteran cinematographer Donald Karunaratne passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan cinematographer Donald Karunaratne has passed away at the age of 77 in Los Angeles, United States.

Karunaratne’s legendary contribution to the development of Sinhala cinema from the heady days of the early 60s includes classics like Ahas Gawwa (1974), Ahasin Polawata (1978), Karumakkarayo (1980), Ganga Addara (1980), Kaliyugaya (1981), Dadayama (1983), Sagara Jalaya Madi Handuwa (1988), Golumuhude Kunatuwak (1991), Pon Mani (1993) (Tamil), Sakkarang (2016) to his 2017’s Vaishnawi

He has won 19 best cinematographer awards and in 2017 was honoured by the President’s Lifetime Award to recognise his services to the nation’s film industry.

Karunaratne has worked with nearly all leading Sri Lankan film directors of his generation including the likes of Dharmasena Pathiraja, Lester James Peiris, Sumithra Peiris and Vasantha Abeyesekera.