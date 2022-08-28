Police seek public help to identify 72 more suspects who damaged Presidents Office

August 28, 2022   07:24 pm

Sri Lanka Police has sought public assistance in identifying several more suspects who are accused of forcibly entering the premises of the Presidential Secretariat and damaging its properties.

In a communiqué, the Police Media Division stated that the relevant persons were identified from the videos and photographs taken during the investigations regarding the incident that took place on July 9.

As their identity has not yet been confirmed, the police also request the public to contact the following phone numbers or WhatsApp if they have any information about the suspects.

- 0112 083 049
- 0756 371 563
- 1997 (hotline)

The photographs of the 72 suspects, as released by Sri Lanka Police, are below:

 

