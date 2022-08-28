Best results of 2021 GCE A/L exam

Ishara Lakmal Heenkenda of Kendagolla Maha Vidyalaya in Badulla has been ranked the first in the island in the Arts stream at the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination 2021 (2022).

Meanwhile Neranda Dilhara Kumarasinghe of Mayurapada Central College in Narammala in the island’s first in the Technology stream.

Thamilvannan Thuwaragesh of St. Michael’s College, Batticaloa is ranked first the Biological Science stream.

The results of the 2021 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination were released online today through the websites: www.doenets.lk | www.results.exams.gov.lk

The 2021 Advanced Level exam was held from February 07 to March 05 at 2,438 centres across the island.

A total of 236,035 school applicants and 36,647 private applicants had sat for the examination.

149,946 school applicants have qualified for university admission and 21,551 private applicants have qualified for universities this time.