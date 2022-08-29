Six Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy

August 28, 2022   11:57 pm

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have intercepted an Indian trawler with 06 Indian fishermen, while poaching in Sri Lanka’s waters off Talaimannar, via the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The arrests were made during an operation on the night of 27th August conducted to chase away Indian trawlers poaching in the island’s waters. 

In this special operation mounted by the North Central Naval Command to chase away Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lanka’s waters, via the IMBL, the apprehension was made by the Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command. 

In this operation, the Navy seized an Indian poaching trawler remaining off Talaimannar, with 06 Indian fishermen and their fishing gears.

The Indian trawler and 06 Indian fishermen held by the Navy are in naval custody in Talaimannar as of now and they will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for onward legal action, the SLN said.

In a similar operation conducted on 22nd August, the Navy held an Indian poaching trawler with 10 Indian fishers off Mullaitivu and produced them for legal proceedings.

