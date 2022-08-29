Parliament sittings commences

August 29, 2022   10:12 am

Parliament Sittings commenced today (29) at 09.30 a.m. based on a decision taken by the party leaders.

The Adjournment Debate moved by the Opposition on the “The difficulties faced by the general public due to increase in the Electricity Tariffs by a large proportion” will be held from 09.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. today.

In a party leaders’ meeting held recently, the opposition presented a proposal that the parliament should commence at 9.30 in the morning and it was agreed in the party leaders’ meeting.

Although the Parliament has previously convened at 9.30 am only on special occasions, it is mentioned that this is the first time that the Parliament will meet at 9.30 in the morning for an ordinary session.

