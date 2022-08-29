SLPP district leaders summoned to Colombo

August 29, 2022   10:32 am

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to call all district leaders of the party to Colombo from today (29) for discussions.

The party’s media spokesperson, MP Sanjeeva Edirimanna stated that the meetings have been convened to discuss the future political affairs.

All the district-level leaders of the party are informed to arrive at the SLPP party office in Nelum Mawatha of Colombo.

Meanwhile, another meeting of the MPs representing the government is scheduled to be held today (29), said the SLPP spokesman.

The political sources state that the meeting will be held at 5.00 p.m. today.

The meeting will be held at the Presidential Secretariat and will be presided over by the president.

