School girl drowns while bathing in Medagama Lake

A school girl has drowned while bathing in the Medagama Lake in the Galgamuwa police area.

Police stated that an investigation was initiated in accordance with a message received that the girl was in a serious condition after drowning, and had died after she was admitted to Thambuttegama Hospital.

The 18-year-old victim is identified as a resident of the Leekolawewa area of Mahagalkadawara.

The body has been placed in the mortuary of Thambuttegama Hospital.