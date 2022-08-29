School girl drowns while bathing in Medagama Lake

School girl drowns while bathing in Medagama Lake

August 29, 2022   10:39 am

A school girl has drowned while bathing in the Medagama Lake in the Galgamuwa police area.

Police stated that an investigation was initiated in accordance with a message received that the girl was in a serious condition after drowning, and had died after she was admitted to Thambuttegama Hospital.

The 18-year-old victim is identified as a resident of the Leekolawewa area of Mahagalkadawara.

The body has been placed in the mortuary of Thambuttegama Hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Island's best results of 2021 GCE Advanced Level exam

Island's best results of 2021 GCE Advanced Level exam

Island's best results of 2021 GCE Advanced Level exam

Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaks on trust and expectation

Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaks on trust and expectation

Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says like it or not President will take the tough decisions

Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says like it or not President will take the tough decisions

Sri Lanka considered best among countries for quality healthcare - Ramesh Pathirana (English)

Sri Lanka considered best among countries for quality healthcare - Ramesh Pathirana (English)

2021 A/L exam results released (English)

2021 A/L exam results released (English)

3-hour power cuts for tomorrow (English)

3-hour power cuts for tomorrow (English)

CPC responds to reports of fuel shortages in the country (English)

CPC responds to reports of fuel shortages in the country (English)

India slams China, says Sri Lanka needs support and not unwanted pressure (English)

India slams China, says Sri Lanka needs support and not unwanted pressure (English)