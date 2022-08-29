School girl drowns while bathing in Medagama Lake
August 29, 2022 10:39 am
A school girl has drowned while bathing in the Medagama Lake in the Galgamuwa police area.
Police stated that an investigation was initiated in accordance with a message received that the girl was in a serious condition after drowning, and had died after she was admitted to Thambuttegama Hospital.
The 18-year-old victim is identified as a resident of the Leekolawewa area of Mahagalkadawara.
The body has been placed in the mortuary of Thambuttegama Hospital.