Three arrested for damaging MPs houses

Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the incidents of attacking the houses of three MPs and damaging their property.

The suspects were arrested for the damages caused to the houses of MPs Wimal Weerawansa, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Arundika Fernando.

A 37-year-old resident of the Hokandara area was arrested regarding the attack on MP Wimal Weerawansa’s house by Malabe police, yesterday (28).

The suspect arrested in connection with damaging the house of MP Lasantha Alagiyawanna was a resident of the Kiridiwela area, who is aged 43.

He was arrested by the Western Province-North division officials yesterday (28).

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old resident of Dankotuwa has been arrested by Dankotuwa police with regard to the damages caused to the house of MP Arundika Fernando.