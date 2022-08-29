Three arrested for damaging MPs houses

Three arrested for damaging MPs houses

August 29, 2022   11:09 am

Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the incidents of attacking the houses of three MPs and damaging their property.

The suspects were arrested for the damages caused to the houses of MPs Wimal Weerawansa, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Arundika Fernando.

A 37-year-old resident of the Hokandara area was arrested regarding the attack on MP Wimal Weerawansa’s house by Malabe police, yesterday (28).

The suspect arrested in connection with damaging the house of MP Lasantha Alagiyawanna was a resident of the Kiridiwela area, who is aged 43.

He was arrested by the Western Province-North division officials yesterday (28).

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old resident of Dankotuwa has been arrested by Dankotuwa police with regard to the damages caused to the house of MP Arundika Fernando.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Island's best results of 2021 GCE Advanced Level exam

Island's best results of 2021 GCE Advanced Level exam

Island's best results of 2021 GCE Advanced Level exam

Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaks on trust and expectation

Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaks on trust and expectation

Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says like it or not President will take the tough decisions

Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says like it or not President will take the tough decisions

Sri Lanka considered best among countries for quality healthcare - Ramesh Pathirana (English)

Sri Lanka considered best among countries for quality healthcare - Ramesh Pathirana (English)

2021 A/L exam results released (English)

2021 A/L exam results released (English)

3-hour power cuts for tomorrow (English)

3-hour power cuts for tomorrow (English)

CPC responds to reports of fuel shortages in the country (English)

CPC responds to reports of fuel shortages in the country (English)

India slams China, says Sri Lanka needs support and not unwanted pressure (English)

India slams China, says Sri Lanka needs support and not unwanted pressure (English)