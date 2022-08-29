Bandula, Prasanna and Wimal called before HRCSL

Bandula, Prasanna and Wimal called before HRCSL

August 29, 2022   11:16 am

Ministers Bandula Gunawardena, Prasanna Ranathunga and MP Wimal Weerawansa have been called before the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL).

The commission stated that they have been summoned in connection with the investigations into the violent incidents that occurred on May 09th and the after that day, including the torching of several MPs’ houses and damaging their properties.

Accordingly, the commission is scheduled to note down the preliminary facts required for the probes today (29).

The relevant MPs had filed a complaint with Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka that their houses were set on fire. The investigations are conducted in accordance with the complaints.

Meanwhile, several local council Chairmen have also been summoned to the Human Rights Commission today for the investigations of the damage done to houses and property during the events that occurred on and after May 9.

HRCSL mentioned that they will only record the basic facts from this group today (29).

