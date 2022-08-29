No effective service from nearly one million public employees  Roshan Ranasinghe

Minister Roshan Ranasinghe states that nearly about one million out of the 1.6 million public employees of the country are not rendering any effective service.

Speaking to the media in Kurunegala, the minister pointed out that the public service has come to a point where it is being criticized by the public employees themselves.

He further emphasized that politicians have to make huge sacrifices, and they have to work hard, while immediate decisions should be given to the issues of the people, as well as the public service itself.

Minister Roshan Ranasinghe also mentioned that, procedures such as the three-day law is definitely timely and therefore, such actions are needed to be taken.

He said the situation is already grave and that it could not get any worse. “Recovery can be done faster if the politicians and public employees make commitments.”