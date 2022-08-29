Opposition requests for document granting presidential pardon to Ranjan

Chief Opposition Whip, Lakshman Kiriella today requested for the document related to granting the presidential pardon to former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake, be tabled in the parliament.

He made this request to the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ajith Rajapakse when the parliament was convened this morning (29). MP Kiriella said that the document needs to be studied.

In response to the request, the Deputy Speaker stated that the document can be tabled.