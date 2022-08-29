Protest in front of UN Office in Colombo: hearing of case postponed

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered that the case filed against a group including former Minister Wimal Weerawansa will be called for hearing on December 12.

The case was filed on the charges of causing public inconvenience by blocking the roads around the United Nations (UN) Office in Thummulla, Colombo when the then UN Human Rights Commissioner, Prince Zeid Al Hussain visited Sri Lanka in the year 2016.

The case was called before Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe today (29).

Wimal Weerawansa, Weerakumara Dissanayake, Piyasiri Dissanayake and Mohammed Muzammil who were named as suspects of the case, had appeared before the court today, while MP Jayantha Samaraweera and Rojer Senevirathne had not appeared before the court.

The Attorney who appeared on behalf of MP Jayantha Samaraweera and Rojer Senevirathne, informed the court that his clients are unwell and that the relevant medical reports are submitted to the court.

Then the Magistrate, who ordered to postpone the hearing of the case to December 12, further advised the witnesses appeared before the court on that date.