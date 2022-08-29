New members appointed to several parliamentary committees

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament today announced the names of the Members of Parliament nominated to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Committee on Standing Orders and four new members nominated for the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

New members nominated to Committee on Parliamentary Business

Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse announced to the Parliament today (29) that four more members have been nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

Accordingly, MPs Mahinda Amaraweera, Wajira Abeywardana, Thalatha Athukorala and Eran Wickramaratne have been nominated to serve in the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

Members appointed for the Committee on Standing Orders

The Deputy Speaker also announced to Parliament today (29) that the following Members have been nominated by the Committee of Selection, to serve in the Committee on Standing Orders, with the Speaker as the Chair, the Deputy Speaker, the Deputy Chairperson of Committees, in terms of the provisions of the Standing Order 116 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament on 10th August 2022.

Accordingly, (Dr.) Susil Premajayantha, S. B. Dissanayake, Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, (Dr.) Suren Raghavan, Mayantha Dissanayake, Charles Nirmalanathan, K. Sujith Sanjaya Perera, Sagara Kariyawasam and Yadamini Gunawardena have been nominated by the Committee of Selection, to serve in the Committee on Standing Orders.

Committee on Ethics and Privileges

Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse also announced that the following Members have been nominated by the Committee of Selection, to serve in the Committee on Ethics and Privileges, in terms of the provisions of the Standing Order 118 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament on 10th August 2022.

Accordingly, (Dr.) Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, Dilan Perera, Dullas Alahapperuma, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Kabir Hashim, R. M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Thalatha Athukorala, Kanaka Herath, Vijitha Berugoda, Tharaka Balasuriya, Anuradha Jayaratne, G. G. Ponnambalam, Hesha Withanage, Kokila Gunawardene, Weerasumana Weerasinghe and Samanpriya Herath have been nominated to serve in the Committee on Ethics and Privileges.