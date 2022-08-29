14-year-old boy passes GCE A/L exam

A 14-year-old boy has reportedly successfully faced the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination in the year 2021.

Thus, the student who has passed the Advanced Level examination after sitting for the examination at the age of 14 is named Dewum Sanahas Ranasinghe and he is a resident of the Kadawatha area.

Dewum Sanahas Ranasinghe had faced the Advanced Level examination in the Commerce stream, and he has scored three ‘B’ passes at the examination.

He says that he managed to reach this special achievement after preparing for the examination for a short period of 05 months.

Earlier, Dewum Sanahas had faced the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination, when he was studying in Grade 08.

Dewum had been able to prepare for the Ordinary Level examination within a period of 07 months.

He had obtained five ‘A’ passes, two ‘B’ passes and one ‘C’ pass at the Ordinary Level examination.

Dewum Sanahas says that he hopes to complete his education aiming to become a lawyer and also to achieve his goal of becoming a cricketer.