Exams chief on the release of GCE O/L results

August 29, 2022   07:43 pm

The Commissioner General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena says that no specific date can be announced regarding the release of the results of the 2021 (2022) G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination.

Responding to questions from reporters during a press conference held today (29), he also stated that despite the problematic situation in the country, they intend to release the results as soon as possible.

“We will release it soon. We cannot say in which month. Nothing is certain in the uncertain world, especially in Sri Lanka,” he said.

“Someone asked me why these exam results are delayed. I said that this is not a department controlled by the Queen. This is also an institution which is controlled by the Government of Sri Lanka. All these things also affected us.” 

“Therefore, we cannot say when about the results. We are a subset of this whole group. All these things also affected our workers. We hope to give it soon.”

