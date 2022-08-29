US will redouble efforts to support Sri Lanka - Ambassador Chung

The United States will redouble efforts to support Sri Lanka through ongoing efforts like financing for SMEs, fertilizer and seeds for farmers, education exchange and training to strengthen public financial management, the US Ambassador in Colombo said.

Ambassador Julie Chung said the US will support Sri Lanka through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well, if an agreement can be reached.

In a tweet, the ambassador said she spoke with the Sri Lanka-USA Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce on ways US and Sri Lankan businesses can collaborate to ensure Sri Lanka gets back on a path to prosperity.

She said that US-Sri Lanka bilateral trade already supports more than 180,000 workers supplying exports to the US and contribute billions to the Sri Lankan economy.

“The US will redouble efforts to support SL along this path through ongoing efforts like financing for SMEs, fertilizer & seeds for farmers, education exchange & training to strengthen public financial management, as well as support through IMF if agreement can be reached,” Ambassador Chung added.