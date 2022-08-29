US will redouble efforts to support Sri Lanka - Ambassador Chung

US will redouble efforts to support Sri Lanka - Ambassador Chung

August 29, 2022   09:14 pm

The United States will redouble efforts to support Sri Lanka through ongoing efforts like financing for SMEs, fertilizer and seeds for farmers, education exchange and training to strengthen public financial management, the US Ambassador in Colombo said.

Ambassador Julie Chung said the US will support Sri Lanka through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well, if an agreement can be reached.

In a tweet, the ambassador said she spoke with the Sri Lanka-USA Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce on ways US and Sri Lankan businesses can collaborate to ensure Sri Lanka gets back on a path to prosperity. 

She said that US-Sri Lanka bilateral trade already supports more than 180,000 workers supplying exports to the US and contribute billions to the Sri Lankan economy.

“The US will redouble efforts to support SL along this path through ongoing efforts like financing for SMEs, fertilizer & seeds for farmers, education exchange & training to strengthen public financial management, as well as support through IMF if agreement can be reached,” Ambassador Chung added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt decides to sell 49% stake in SriLankan Catering to pay airline's debt

Govt decides to sell 49% stake in SriLankan Catering to pay airline's debt

Govt decides to sell 49% stake in SriLankan Catering to pay airline's debt

Shops selling food unsuitable for human consumption raided in Rajagiriya

Shops selling food unsuitable for human consumption raided in Rajagiriya

Top ranked students of the 2021 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination

Top ranked students of the 2021 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination

Mobile phone importers sound warning over latest import ban

Mobile phone importers sound warning over latest import ban

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Punishing only the protesters is not justified - Patali Champika Ranawaka

Punishing only the protesters is not justified - Patali Champika Ranawaka

2021 GCE A/L exam results: students ranked island first in each stream

2021 GCE A/L exam results: students ranked island first in each stream