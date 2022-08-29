Foreign Minister to address 51st session of UNHRC

The 51st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is scheduled to be held from September 12 to October 07, 2022 in Geneva.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry will lead the Sri Lanka delegation and deliver a statement at the Council during the Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka scheduled for Monday (September 12).

The Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Dr. Wijayedasa Rajapaksa, will also join the Delegation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.