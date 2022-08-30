Six provinces to receive heavy rainfall above 100mm

Atmospheric conditions are getting favourable for evening thundershowers in most parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the evening or night.

Heavy falls above 100mm may occur at some places in Uva, Eastern, North-central, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces.

Showers may occur in the Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from August 28 to September 07 this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (30) Mannar, Periyamadu, Vallivappalai, (Mullaitivu District), Marutodai (Vavuniya District) about 12.10 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.