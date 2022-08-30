The opening ceremony of the Stoma Clinic Extension and new wing of the Gastroenterology Clinic at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children was held on Monday (29).

The stoma care clinic is affiliated with the gastroenterology unit of the hospital. The duo form Sri Lanka’s first and only paediatric stoma clinic and paediatric gastroenterology unit.

Originally established in August 2019, the clinic has over 680 registered paediatric patients and has catered to over 5000 visits to date. The clinic, handled by Ms. R L Chandraleka (Nursing in Charge – Stoma Care Clinic), was observed to have a severe shortage of space, in keeping up with patient volumes.

Aiming at enhancing patient care and providing improved comfort, Prof. Sharman Rajeendranath (Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterologist), last year, sought assistance to develop a new wing within the hospital premises.

The development project, which spanned a period of 10 months, was funded by “Steuart Senehasa,” of George Steuart, whilst labour was provided by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The new wing was declared open by a patient of the clinic, under the patronage of Dr. G Wijesooriya (Director – LRH), Prof. Sharman Rajeendranath, Mr. Dilith Jayaweera (Group Chairman – George Steuart & Company) and Mr. Eran Ranasinghe (Managing Director – George Steuart Health).

The Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children is Sri Lanka’s largest free of charge Pediatric Hospital in Sri Lanka, catering to children under 14 years of age. The hospital was once deemed to be the largest Children’s Hospital in South Asia.

George Steuart Health is one of Sri Lanka’s premier healthcare and wellness solution providers. George Steuart Health is a member of the George Steuart Group, acclaimed as Sri Lanka’s oldest mercantile establishment and a leading diversified conglomerate.