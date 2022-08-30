Youth killed in shooting at Mattakkuliya

A 26-year-old persons has been shot and killed in the Aliwaththa area in Mattakkuliya last night.

Police said that the victim was shot at by two unidentified persons who had arrived on a motorcycle last night.

He had sustained critical injuries in the shooting and had succumbed to gunshot wounds while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The shooting victim has been identified as a 26-year-old by the name of Ranawaka Arachchilage Hasitha Chathuranga alias “Aliwaththe Hasitha”.

Police stated that a dispute between organized criminals involved in drug trafficking is suspected to have led to the shooting.

Mattakkuliya Police is conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects involved.